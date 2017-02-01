1 February 2017

Nigeria: Govt Flags Off 20,000 Solar Powered Lighting Systems

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

Federal government has flagged-off the distribution of 20,000 solar powered lighting system in rural communities in Nigeria.

Acting president, Yemi Osinbajo flagged off the programme, yesterday, at Wuna village, a rural community in Gwagwalada, Abuja with the distribution of 200 units to the villagers in the first phase.

Osinbajo noted that irrespective of the importance of power to national development, it was not feasible for every Nigerian to tap from the national grid.

The VP said this realisation, compelled government to start searching for alternative means of providing power to less fortunate Nigerians, especially at the grassroots, hence the solar powered systems.

The acting president also disclosed that a total of 20,000 solar system would be distributed in homes across rural communities in the course of the year.

The power system fell in line with government's objective of increasing energy production from renewable energy sources from 13 per cent of total electricity generation in 2015 to 23 per cent in 2025 and 36 per cent in 2030,including the goal to increase the percentage contribution of solar energy in the total energy mix.

