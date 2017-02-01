South Africa: It Is Important to Remove Zuma - and Ensure We Don't Make the Same Mistake Twice

opinion

The Save South Africa campaign has become an increasingly relevant voice on behalf of civil society organisations campaigning for better healthcare, better education, and a real commitment to social and economic justice. At the heart of if its campaign, since its formation three months ago, is a call for the removal of President Jacob Zuma. Save South Africa convenor, SIPHO PITYANA, explains why Zuma's removal is so important as a catalyst for real change.

People often ask why the Save South Africa campaign has such a strong focus on removing President Jacob Zuma.

The answer is simple: Dislodging Zuma will drive a broad process of reflection and discussion about the quality of new leadership, and begin the real drive to restore integrity. It will be a catalyst for a new beginning.

We do not believe that removing Zuma is the silver bullet that puts an end to the rot. But it is the beginning of unravelling the corruption, reversing state capture, restoring the integrity of the state and embarking on a new trajectory - where we have responsible and responsive leaders, and where the interests of the people are put first.

And when that has been achieved - whether in...