31 January 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: It Is Important to Remove Zuma - and Ensure We Don't Make the Same Mistake Twice

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion

The Save South Africa campaign has become an increasingly relevant voice on behalf of civil society organisations campaigning for better healthcare, better education, and a real commitment to social and economic justice. At the heart of if its campaign, since its formation three months ago, is a call for the removal of President Jacob Zuma. Save South Africa convenor, SIPHO PITYANA, explains why Zuma's removal is so important as a catalyst for real change.

People often ask why the Save South Africa campaign has such a strong focus on removing President Jacob Zuma.

The answer is simple: Dislodging Zuma will drive a broad process of reflection and discussion about the quality of new leadership, and begin the real drive to restore integrity. It will be a catalyst for a new beginning.

We do not believe that removing Zuma is the silver bullet that puts an end to the rot. But it is the beginning of unravelling the corruption, reversing state capture, restoring the integrity of the state and embarking on a new trajectory - where we have responsible and responsive leaders, and where the interests of the people are put first.

And when that has been achieved - whether in...

South Africa

Health Boss Quits Following Report On Mentally Ill Patient Deaths

The ANC and DA have welcomed Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu's resignation, following a report into the deaths of… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.