Uganda: 2016 Elections Leave Trail of Terror

Photo: The Observer

Police officers in a scuffle with an FDC supporter in 2016.

Kampala. Zeridah Kakayi, the FDC Youth League Secretary General crossed the road from Christ the King Church where she was due to attend mass on May 11, a day before President Museveni's swearing in to buy airtime from a vendor outside the gate of Kampala Casino. But before she could make the transaction, two men came from behind and surrounded her.

One had a handgun and another had what looked like a tear gas canister. They told her not to resist. If she did, one of the men told her, they would tear gas the area and in the process shoot her. She was scared.

The duo forced her into a parked Toyota Noor car. Inside the car, some seats had been removed. Two people, one bleeding, sat on the floor carpet of the car. There was a driver behind the wheels and another captor. In all, there were seven people.

The vehicle immediately drove off. Ms Kakayi's fellow activists with whom she was organising "to swear in our president who is [Dr] Besigye" and the people around would find out later what had happened.

Ms Kakayi asked the two "young men" on the floor of the car to say their names. One was Moses Musinguzi and another had only said one name--Higenyi, when they were ordered to stop talking, by their captors.

Along Bombo Road, less than 10 minutes from Christ the King Church, one of the men pulled a small tin from his pocket and sprinkled the contents on a handkerchief. He flipped the sprayed hankie on the trio's noses. After about five minutes, Ms Kakayi became unconscious and that is the last she saw or knew of their journey.

The manner in which Ms Kakayi was arrested, constitutes an enforced disappearance, which is a crime against humanity under international law.

Every disappearance according to Amnesty International, violates a range of human rights including: right to security and dignity of person, right not to be subjected to torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, right to humane conditions of detention, right to a legal personality, right to a fair trial, right to a family life, right to life (if the disappeared person is killed or their fate is unknown).

An enforced disappearance, Amnesty International says, is frequently used as a strategy to spread terror within society. The feeling of insecurity and fear it generates is not limited to the close relatives of the disappeared, but also affects communities and society as a whole.

It has become a global problem. Once largely used by military dictatorships, disappearances now happen in many internal conflicts, particularly when trying to repress political opponents.

Human rights defenders, relatives of victims, witnesses and lawyers seem to be particular targets, but vulnerable people are also at risk, such as children and people with disabilities.

Daily Monitor has since January 2016, documented reported and unreported cases of people that disappeared prior, during and after the 2016 general elections whose disappearances has been blamed on state operatives.

This article is a result of interviews with victims, witnesses and other sources, and scrutiny of documents, including police and medical reports. Daily Monitor has interviewed more than 20 alleged victims with some willing to go on record while others preferring to "let it go".

In some cases, like Ms Kakayi's, it was possible to verify the claims of the alleged victims because of physical injuries, witnesses and documentation such as medical reports. In other cases, it was impossible because many former victims of the enforced disappearances never sought services of lawyers, doctors and this newspaper could not obtain police records of their detention as they were not detained in gazetted government facilities or their detention was never officially recorded.

Questionable cases such as that of Mr Christopher Aine, the former head of security of former presidential candidate Amama Mbabazi and Prince Babi Kahemba supporter of FDC, and leader in National Association of the Unemployed (NAU) have been left out. In interviews with people close to them, the duo and many others not mentioned here are linked to the very state agents that accused of enforcing their disappearance.

Nicholas Opiyo, a leading human rights lawyer, who has been at the centre of securing the release of some of the disappeared, says every Ugandan should be worried about "state excesses" and "violation of human rights" especially during periods of "political contest".

"It appears a well-crafted mechanism of power retention using coercion and abduction of members of the opposition or people perceived to be opposition. Many are abducted by nameless state agencies and released on condition that they shut up. It has been a consistent practice in the past two elections, some have been lucky to return but others have not surfaced again."

Across the country, Police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi says there were groups of people and individuals ganging up to commit crime throughout the electoral period. He says the security only picked them up for "vetting" and "screening".