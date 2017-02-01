Cameroon: First Finalist to Be Known Today

It will be at the end of the encounter between the Pharaohs of Egypt and the Stallions of Burkina Faso in Libreville at 8:00 p.m.

The 31st edition of the Total Africa Cup of Nations,Gabon 2017, has entered a crucial phase with four teams battling for two spots. The first team to qualify for the final of the biggest continental soccer jamboree will be known today after the semi-final match between the Pharaohs of Egypt and the Stallions of Burkina Faso at the Stade de l'Amitié Sino-Gabonese in Angondjé, Libreville, at 8:00 p.m. It will be another tight game between two of the most impressive defensive sides at AFCON 2017 and the best team will proceed to the final. Both teams are rounding off preparations ahead of today's duel. Burkina Faso in the past two editions qualified for the semifinals in 2010 and 2012. The Stallions finished first in Group A after two draws and one victory against new comers Guinea Bissau.

Since then Burkina Faso has shown signs of reaching the final of the tournament after seeing off Tunisia in the quarter-finals 2-0. For the team to progress, Coach Paulo Duarte will be counting on some key players like Charles Kaboré and Aristide Bance, among others. Coach Paulo Duarte is confident about his team and will blend old and new players he has been grooming for the past years. Egypt secured a memorable 1-0 win over Morocco; the first in 31 years, in the quarter-finals to reach the semifinal and is tipped to be the favourites after some brilliant performances in the competition. The Pharaohs of Egypt have won the trophy seven times and their dreams for an eighth AFCON crown are alive and kicking. Egypt with seven titles in their records has one of the best defences and has not yet conceded a goal in the tournament. Egypt beat Burkina Faso 2-0 in a friendly in 2016 and during the Africa Cup of Nations in 2000 in Nigeria the Pharaohs thrashed the Stallions 4-2. Coach Hector Cuper will be counting on the experience of goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, the oldest player in the AFCON 2017 and who has won three titles for Egypt.

El Hadary went to the AFCON 2017 as substitute player but finally became a full player when he replaced first choice goalkeeper, Ahmed El-Shannawy following an injury during their encounter with Mali on Tuesday January 17, 2017. Memories of his talents are still fresh in the minds of football lovers whereby in some matches El Hardary out of luck was able to stop all attempts by his adversaries. Football lovers are waiting to see if Burkina Faso will be able to challenge El Hadary in the crucial semi-final game today.