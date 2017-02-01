Cameroon: Bamenda - Progressive Shift for School Resumption

A total of 2,432 students of the francophone subsystem have received 197 lessons from 1,141 teachers so far in the region.

Records about the resumption of schools in the North West Regional Delegation of Secondary Education indicate that out of the 104,533 students expected in some 222 secondary schools, 2,432 are receiving lessons as at January 30, 2017.The Regional Delegate Mombakwed Victor told CT that a majority belong to the francophone subsystem with 197 lessons so far received from 1,411 teachers out of 2,937 expected. Daily control sheets at the Regional Delegation reveal a positive trend for students in the English subsystem with 149 present for classes at GBHS Downtown Bamenda and 38 at GBHS Bayelle on Tuesday January 31. Elsewhere; Mombakwed Victor said some colleges in the Elak- Oku area, Kumbo, Ndop, Babungo etc feature quite a number of students .

Mombakwed Victor: " Students Are Increasingly Attending Classes"

The Regional Delegate for Secondary Education North West sized up level of resumption on January.

Could you size up the situation since the resumption of schools for the second term?

"The shift towards a positive direction is very clear. We did not have up to 200 students in schools as at the end of last week in the region. But as at January 31, 2017 we have above 1, 000 students receiving lessons. This is indicative that parents and even students are beginning to realize the need to be in school. Maybe I should add that from the sample survey we have, teachers are more present than students in all schools.

Is there any English subsystem school that has fully resumed?

There is none but we have students increasingly attending classes though the affluence is not yet there

How do you explain the reluctance?

I cannot say with precision what the problem is but the trend of discussion on the streets indicates that teachers, parents and students still expect the government to take actions to satisfy the concerns raised by the actors of the English subsystem. But since the government is slowly taking actions, they too are slow to send children to school. That apart, teachers are very much present in schools but I received complaints from them about threats from unknown persons. The ghost town has not also been helping. How do you foresee the weeks ahead? I am very optimistic that it will soon be better for the English subsystem and the betterment of education in Cameroon because the concerns of protesting teachers are for the betterment of education for all. I hope the strike action will soon be over and give way for enthusiasm on the part of students and teachers to meet up with what they have lost.