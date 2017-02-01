Nigeria: My Target Is 15 Goals This Season, Says MFM's Waheed

New teenage sensation in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Mountain of Fire and Ministries' striker, Adebayo Waheed, has promised to score 15 goals this season.

Waheed came off the bench in the 66th minute to score a brilliant header from a cross to lead the Olukoya Boys over an experience Kano Pillars in at the Agege Stadium on Sunday.

The teenager, who replaced Adegboyega Adekunle in the 60th minute for his debut match, neutralised Coach Kadiri Ikhana's tactics that had kept his team at bay before getting the winning goal.

Speaking on his goal, an excited Waheed, who thanked God for the effort, said he was glad he scored the vital goal that resulted in MFM's victory in the crucial match.

"I am so excited that I scored the goal for my team, MFM, that gave me the opportunity to play in the top flight Premier League. I will also give kudos to my coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, who gave me the opportunity because of his belief in my ability and I thank God that I did not disappoint him.

"For the goal that I scored, I thank God for it because that is what the team signed me to come and do for them in the first place. As a striker, I believe in my God and I believe that anytime I am called upon, I will always deliver. However, my target is to score at least 15 goals this season," he said.