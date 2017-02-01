Liberia: Team Jorquelleh Launches Voter Registration Campaign in Bong County

A political pressure group in Gbarnga, Bong County, styled "Team Jorquelleh," has for the first time launched what it called a "massive participation (in the) voter registration campaign" in the central province of Liberia.

According to the head of Team Jorquelleh and a representative aspirant of Electoral District #3 in Bong County, E. Edward Gboe, their intention for launching the civic voter registration education campaign is to buttress the National Elections Commission's (NEC) recent call for Liberians to turn out in their numbers to register during the period of the registration exercise.

It may be recalled that the Chairman of the NEC, Cllr. Jerome Korkoya, recently informed the public that the NEC anticipates more than two million eligible voters to turn out and register during the voter registration period, which runs from February 1, 2017 to March 7.

Mr. Gboe told the audience that the only way voters will participate and have a voice during the pending presidential and legislative elections is to register and obtain their voter registration cards.

The Team Jorquelleh leader cautioned his audience not to stay away during the voter registration period but to make it their business to get hold of their voter registration cards as their participation in the electoral process is key to the development of their communities, including human resource development.

Mr. Gboe explained that the 2017 elections were vital to the people of Bong, and by extension the people of Liberia, because "this will be the first time for the government to transition to another democratically elected government" in a long time.

The program, which took place on Saturday January 28 at the David Kuyon Sports Stadium, was attended by more than six thousand eligible voters who paraded through the principal streets of Gbarnga.

Some of the participants who spoke to the Daily Observer, commended Mr. Gboe for launching the civic voter registration campaign on his own volition as a means of encouraging voters to turn out and register.

The citizens told this newspaper that voter turnout was low during the 2014 Senatorial election because of "voter fatigue" and the failure of some leaders to fulfill their promises after they were elected.

Many of the citizens meanwhile vowed to register to take part in the forthcoming elections.

In another development, Mr. Gboe has begun the distribution of textbooks to some public and private schools in the county. He said the distribution is intended to complement government's efforts to promote education in the country.