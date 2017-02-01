Liberia: The Next Step in Saving Genevieve's Life

It has been a tough two weeks trying to get all the necessary requirements in place to prepare Genevieve for her trip to Ghana.
There have been challenges, tears as Genevieve awaits her removal from the ELWA Hospital.
So, how is Genevieve?
The medical report by ELWA hospital has since been released and it confirmed that Genevieve would have to be taken to Ghana for an EMG and muscle biopsy by a neurologist. Presently, this newspaper has contacted the hospital to which Genevieve would have to be taken and is waiting to speak with the doctor directly.
Two young Liberians now based in the United States came together and created an account for Genevieve and so far they have been able to raise U$4,056 from 130 supporters.
Senora Teasly, the campaign organizer, recently deposited U$2,000. While the family waits for their sick daughter to me removed for the procedure, the fundraising continues.
Meanwhile, Genevieve's flight is being prepared, but it has been a challenge because she needs an oxygen tank. Her oxygen level is presently at 98, which is better than the average 95 she had last week.
"If her oxygen level drops to 92, then she needs oxygen," stated a doctor at ELWA.
Meanwhile, Genevieve has spent the last 6 months suffering from muscle weakness, appendix and a list of other conditions. Without money to address her illness, they fell behind and now Genevieve is almost 75 percent paralyzed.
Strong and determined to live through her challenges, Genevieve is optimistic that she will be saved and calls this newspaper her 'guardian angel.'
"She is responding to treatment, the swelling is going down and she is relieved from too much pain. The only thing is her shoulder blades which cause her to cry at times when someone is holding them," stated her mother and caretaker Doris Sawie.
As the family waits for further funds from the bank to be released to them, everyone is further encouraged to donate to Genevieve's treatment. The goal is US$7,000.
Listed below are the names of those who donated through the site. The family sends their heartfelt appreciation to all those who want to see their daughter fight to live.
1. Mamawa
2. Samuelina
3. Louise Nyalousa
4. Kahina
5. Fanta
6. Naffiesa
7. Bishop Wilfred
8. Stanley
9. Mahnkerlay
10. Tracy
11. Elizabeth
12. Maima
13. Yayah
14. Rachel
15. Jmama
16. Veronica
17. George
18. Jannave
19. Mariam
20. Josephine
21. Michael
22. Nahima
23. Romel
24. Henrietta
25. Pauline
26. Ogechukwu
27. Garpu
28. Andrea
29. Deddeh
30. Queenie
31. Ralph
32. Memunatu
33. Alfred
34. Mimi
35. Youjay
36. Foday
37. Gbuo
38. Zanwon
39. Josephine
40. Ben
41. Ola
42. Eugene
43. Erica Nani
44. Nazarine
45. Bassie
46. Daisy
47. Christine E.
48. Senora's
49. Antoinette
50. Sara
51. Josephine
52. Precious
53. Princess
54. Jackson
55. Lynn
56. Vivian
57. DEDDEH
58. Frank
59. Christiana
60. Sweetie
61. Debbie
62. Patience
63. EDITH
64. Patience
65. Princess
66. Isata
67. Vivian
68. Carlton
69. Robert
70. Min.
71. Archie
72. PATRICIA
73. Younger
74. Patience
75. Decontee
76. Tonia
77. Leo-Constance
78. Elio
79. Madelyn
80. Ramatu
81. Patrick
82. Sofaphine
83. Nemade
84. Thelma
85. Marlinda
86. Tenneh
87. Walton
88. Al
89. Alfreda
Meanwhile, 40 persons donated anonymously...