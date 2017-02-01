Liberia: Cummings Foundation Reimburses Waec Fees for 28 Top Performing Liberian Schools

As part of its WAEC Fees Payment Project, the Cummings Africa Foundation (CAF) has announced that it would underwrite the WAEC fees for 28 schools that took the May 2016 High School Certificate Exam. The schools were selected based on performance (98 -100% pass rate per class, highest percentage at the county level, and diversity (religion, location and poverty level of school location).

In a statement issued January 30, CAF said that it will also cover the cost of exam preparation for the students from the select number of schools identified prior to their sitting of the exams, as a means of bolstering their performance during the exams. The objective of targeting schools with 98% -100% pass rate, highest scores in county and diversity in the May 2016 WAEC Exam, is to foster a culture of excellence in the educational system in Liberia.

The process takes immediate effect from January 30 thru September 15, 2017, upon validation and confirmation from WAEC.

The WAEC Fees Payment Project is one of the foundation's signature projects. CAF said it views the WAEC team an instrumental player in the success of this project intervention, given the knowledge, experience and expertise of WAEC in exam administration, and its relationships with schools throughout the country. WAEC also has a time-tested system and technology in place for student registration, making it the most logical and rational choice for partnership with Cummings Africa Foundation.

As part of the partnership, WAEC is expected to provide a dedicated team all 15 counties to ensure the data being submitted by the targeted schools are accurate for registration of students from the 28 schools identified. An estimated number of students (1310) are expected to benefit from this exercise.

WAEC will also provide other technical support and data where necessary to ensure accuracy in targeting and success of the intervention.

Going forward, CAF will be responsible to implement a public information and communication plan that will ensure that targeted high schools in the 15 counties receive adequate information in advance of the registration period, to ensure maximum registration of targeted students. The foundation will also ensure that students and parents who have already paid for the WAEC Registration receive reimbursement for their registration fees.

In 2016, CAF said it paid WAEC fees and provided tutorial support for 2322 students from 21 schools across the country - a total cost of US$106,000.

Cummings Africa Foundation is founded and Chaired by Alexander Cummings to uplift Africa and Africans in the areas of Education and Development, Health and Agriculture.