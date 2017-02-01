Liberia: Dr. Antoinette Sayeh to Address Liberia Development Conference

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Embassy of Sweden, in cooperation with the University of Liberia, are holding the Liberia Development Conference on February 1st and 2nd at the Monrovia City Hall. The event will bring together public, private, civil society stakeholders and development actors to examine Liberia's development challenges and opportunities. The main objective of the Conference is to stimulate a national dialogue about Liberia's development challenges and how to move the country forward towards peace, stability and development.

The President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, is expected to open the conference on February 1. The keynote address will be delivered by Dr. Antoinette M. Sayeh, former Liberian Minister of Finance and former Director of the International Monetary Fund African Department, currently serving as a Distinguished Visiting Fellow at the Center for Global Development.

Under the theme: "Engendering Collective Action for Advancing Liberia's Development," the conference will be cross-cutting with a mix of plenary and parallel sessions to discuss a series of analytical papers written by a wide range of Liberian development stakeholders on ten cardinal topics. These include: private sector competitiveness; government services; financial sector; macroeconomic policy; political arena; youth; transaction costs; human security; education; and health.

These topics are aligned with the Agenda for Transformation (AfT), the Government of Liberia's 5-year strategic plan, and take into consideration the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Discussions during the sessions will focus on providing tangible policy-based actions that the government and development partners can utilize in designing development programs and policies.

The main outcome of the Conference will be an anthology of research papers on the topics discussed, which will be produced and disseminated through learning events such as radio broadcasts, the organizers said.