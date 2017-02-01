Nigeria: Man Allegedly Swindles 3 American Women of $3,437

A Federal High Court in Ibadan, yesterday, ordered the remand of one Shemilore Egbedayo, accused of defrauding three American women of $3,437 in the guise of marrying them.

Justice Joyce Abdulmaleek gave the order while ruling on an oral application for bail made by Mrs R. Adelakin, counsel to the accused.

The judge rejected the oral application and held that the accused should be kept in prison custody until his counsel would file a written bail application before the court.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, arraigned Egbedayo on a 15-count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretences, impersonation and money laundering.

Egbedayo, however, pleaded not guilty.

The EFCC counsel, Mr. Ben Ube, had told the court that the accused fraudulently obtained money from three American women, who he promised to marry. According to Ube, the accused defrauded Para Lee-Johnson, Doris Cabana and Trenda Clegg, promising that he would marry them.

Ube said that the accused committed the fraud on different occasions through the internet. He submitted that the accused used the name Fisher Philip to commit the crime from 2014 to 2016 in Ibadan.

He added that the accused used the same name to obtain a driver's licence and some other documents. Ube told the court that Egbedayo separately asked Lee-Johnson, Cabana and Clegg to send the money to prepare for their marriage to him.

The case has been adjourned till February 7 for hearing.