Somalia: MP Ahmed Mo'alim Fiqi Accused of 'Treason'

Ahmed Mo'alim Fiqi the former Somalia Intelligence chief and current MP has been accused of treason for giving highly classified state secret documents to Kenyan government.

Speaking to Radio Shabelle in Mogadishu, Ex Somali MP Dahir Iiro said MP Fiqi passed secret documents and confidential information to Kenya on the eve of his hand-over power.

Mr Fiqi has served as director of Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) From May 2011 - May 2013.

He is now a member of Somalia's new parliament despite being charged with passing secret documents with sensitive information to Kenyan Intelligence agency before he left office.

"He passed all secret documents of the country to Kenya instead of handing them over to his successor. I urge the upcoming new government to put him on trail for treason," Iiro added.

The MP is yet to release his own statement regarding the accusation.