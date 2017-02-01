A Zimbabwe gospel musician and church pastor committed suicide on video, telling his lover he'd show her the empty bottle of pesticide after he'd drunk it.

In a heartbreaking two-minute clip that's been circulating widely online in Zimbabwe, Richard Nhika, 38, films himself near a road, saying: "This is where I am seated, just close to the road... I think it's about 15 to 20 metres so take care."

The footage ends after he has drunk the poison. The state-run Chronicle and H-Metro papers reported earlier this week that Nhika later died in Harare's Parirenyatwa hospital. It is not clear who posted the clip online.

It has elicited sadness and shock in Zimbabwe, where, as elsewhere in the world, there are worries of copycat attempts.

Blog www.3-mob.com said: "It is a worrying trend because it brings so many things we thought were consigned to fiction to life."

In the footage, Nhika records himself saying: "I showed you that I loved you. I never did anything... Thank you for showing me that care."

Wrote popular Facebook commentator Mike Tashaya on his page: "This AFM pastor though and killing himself on live video. What is going on with people. So tragic."

The official Herald last year reported that socio-economic challenges could be driving more Zimbabwean men to commit suicide though there is no evidence that that was the case here.

Source: News24