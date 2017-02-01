31 January 2017

Somalia: U.S$91k Arab Countries Donation Ti Somalia Relief Kitty Meet Ridicule By Somalis

Arab League countries have released a $91000 donation towards the drought relief kitty amidst ridicule of the amount by the Somali public Mohamed Abdalla Idris the Arab League envoy in Somalia handed over the donation to the committee

Somalis on social media are the opinion that the Arab countries should have led by example to the rest of the international community ridiculing the donation amount as small coming from the mostly oil rich gulf states

"Somalis think that they are Arabs and yes we have been in the league since 1974 but there has been no Arab solution to Somali political or humanitarian crisis" Suleyman Ahmed a social activist posted on Facebook

"Ninety one thousand dollar an ordinary Somali businessman can donate that. It is shameful for more than thirty countries including the gulf states to donate this amount" Ahmed added

Aid agencies are seeking to raise $864M towards humanitarian assistance to an estimated 3 million Somalis currently been affected by the biting drought

The Arab countries donation follows that of the UK which announced it had released $12M to the relief kitty

Somalia joined the Arab League in 1974 becoming the first non Arab country to join the 22 member state organization and has remained member after the civil war

