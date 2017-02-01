31 January 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Questions As Internet Stalls On the Day of Somalia's First Presidential Debate

By Hassan Stiila

Internet services on Tuesday stalled in the capital Mogadishu raising suspicion on aday when Somalis expected their first ever live presidential candidate debate.

12 candidates were to debate live on TV and television facing questions from 100 personalities drawn from the media and civil society.

" We are suspecting that this is not by accident. The government may be behind this. It is very suspicious indeed " Mohamed Ali Nur presidential candidate told Radio Dalsan

Prior to the debate there had been push and pull over which station should have the rights to beaming the debate live with some candidates opposing state TV SNTV.

"Villa Somalia has been reluctant over the debate since its annoucement" Abdow Yusuf a commentator told Radio Dalsan.

The debate went on as scheduled but not aired live as expected.

