27 January 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: HSM Push to Have Army Out of Mogadishu During Elections Flops As SNA Commenders Stay Put

By Webmaster

A section of top ranking military officers have declined suggestions to have the army retire to camp during the February 8 elections. Radio Dalsan has learnt that Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met with military top brass to discuss the possibility of withdrawing the troops but with no success

Some 2000 soldiers are currently in the capital after returning from military operations in Lower Shabelle and Middle Shabelle military with some saying they may be cause a security crisis during the presidential elections

Some of the soldiers have been giving their services as security for ources said presidential candidates some of this troops used former president Sharif Sheikh Ahmed for instance is said to have an estimated 500 soldiers in Mogadishu loyal to him

Delay in salary payment has made many a soldier prefer giving such services to VIPs. SNA reportedly have not received salary in the last six months.

Security is a major issue ahead of the elections in the capital Somalia Mogadishu .

Incumbent Hassan Sheikh Mohamud had called for the city to be secured by only NISA Police and Amisom but his push for thisnhas flopped as Radio Dalsan has learnt

