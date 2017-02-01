Somalia: 300 Somali Refugees Stuck in Nairobi After U.S. Resettlement Cancelled Over Trump Policy

At least 300 refugees mainly Somalis are stuck in the Kenya capital Nairobi after plans by UNHCR to resettle them to the US were cancelled following new immigration policy by US president Donald Trump.

"They were told by UNHCR officials that their flights had beem cancelled. They had already been moved from Dadaab to Nairobi awaiting to be flown to America" Mohamed Aabi a refugee leader in Dadaab refugee camp told Radio Dalsan.

Their flight had been scheduled for Monday Majority of the refugees were women and children according to Aabi.

"These people have been waiting for 10 to 15yrs to be resettled. This is very sad for them" Aabi said

They now await to be returned to Dadaab some 400kms away from Nairobi