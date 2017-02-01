Somalia: Only Female Presidential Candidate Locked Out of Race

Anab Mohamed Dahir the only remaining female candidate in the Somali Presidential Election is out of the race after she failed to raise a mandatory registration fee.

The deadline to pay the $15000 registration fee for a female candidate expired at 5pm Sunday and by that time Anab had not contacted the Parliamentary committee on the Presidential Election

Efforts by Radio Dalsan to contact the politician were futile as she was unreachable

A source says she opted out citing finances.

She became the second female candidate to drop out of the race. The other was the Somali Finnish Fadumo Diyab who opted out of the race citing election corruption.

The election are set for February 8 where 24 candidates will be eyeing to be the president of the horn of Africa country that is still emerging from 2 decades of conflict.

Anab has a dual Somali American citizenship and has been based in St Cloud Minnesota since 2008 where she had considered to run for a City Council position.