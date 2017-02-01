Somalia: Al Shabaab Says 57 KDF Soldiers Kills in Kulbiyow Camp

27 January 2017

By Hassan Stiila

Al-Shabaab militants attacked on a KDF base in Kulbiyow, Somalia, taking full control of the camp, today morning; number of casualties unconfirmed.

Al Qaeda affiliated group of Al shabaab claimed to had killed 57 Kenyan soldiers, an allegation Lt-Col Njuguna denied.

The militants stormed the base following detonating two car bombs at the gate. Al shabaab spokesman said they have taken full control of the camp and killed several soldiers.

Conflicting reports say the Al shabaab fighters claim they have seized a remote military base from KDF soldiers after early morning attack,while some say KDF are still in control.

Kenya has about 4,000 troops in the 22,000-strong African Union force battling al-Shabab, which is part of al-Qaeda, in Somalia.

