28 January 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: UK Releases U.S.$12m Towards Drought Relief.

Visiting UK Secretary of State For International Development Priti Patel on Saturday announced her country has released $12 million, to help victims of the ongoing drought that has hit parts of Somalia.

In an exclusive interview with Radio Dalsan Patel termed the current hunanitarian situation dire.

"We have increased our funding with an additional ten million pounds assistance to the long drought relief and drought assistance" Patel told reporter Hassan Istilla in an interview.

"I met with our humanitarian partners earlier today to bery specifically discuss with the extent of the prices where the resources needed and how we can work together to bring in the support" she said.

" We should be very clear that this is a severe situation and the UK will be calling upon other donors in the international community to ask them as well to step up and contribute more funds for the drought situation".

Aid agencies last week sent an appeal of $864 for alleviate the biting drought that has affected an estimated 3 million Somalis.

Patel told Radio Dalsan that UK remained committed to funding the Somalia Army and Amisom

"It is part of our agreement with Somalia and we will continue" she said.

Patel added that UK and the international community is keenly following the Somalia elections.

