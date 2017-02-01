Somalia: Farmaajo to Invite Alshabab If Elected President Says Militants Deserve to Be Heard

Presidential candidate Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo says he will invite militant group Alshabaab if elected President in the February 8 polls.

" If I am elected I will bring peace in Somalia within one year by getting to the bottom of the major disruption" he tweeted o Saturday.

"I will invite Alshabaab forba sit down and discussion" he said

"If they agree to sot down with us then we are welcoming them. Alshabaab are young Somali men and they deserve to be heard" he added .

The militant group has been waging an ongoing insurgency targetting governmentand foreign interests in the country.

Farmajo warns that he will take the fight on Alshabaab's door step if they decline his offer.

"If they disagree to sit down amd discuss the issues with us subsequently I will be frontline with the Somali military to fight" he warned.