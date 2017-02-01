31 January 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Presidential Candidates Boycott Debate Suspicious of Internet Disconnection

By Hassan Stiila

12 candidates including former President Sheikh Sharif and former minister of planning Abdirahman Abdishakur walked out after SNTV team announced the debate will not be aired live is recorder and Hassan sheikh s one is going to be live this afternoon

Mohamed Yusuf one of the sheikh sharif campaign office told Radio Dalsan that they suspected the internet disconnection to be the work of incumbent Hassan Sheikh Mohamud

They blame the incumbent of misusing his influence over state run television

Mohamed said they will have a press conference at Jazeera hotel soon to protest .

This is first Somali presidential candidate debate.

Hassan sheikh Mohamud is said to be in Addis Ababa and was expected to participate live at 4 pm

SNTV management has declined to comment on the matter

