Somalia: Diaspora Body GSD Appoints New Boss Amid Criticism

Zahra Shirwa has been appointed the new CEO of Global Somali Diaspora GSD a body that brings together Somali diaspora ctivists from across the world

A communication from the body's website and Twitter account confirmed the change of guard

"Congrats to Zahra Shirwa the new Global Somali Diaspora(GSD) CEO and best of luck to former GSD CEO Abdi Barud who tremendously worked hard to put GSD on the Map" GSD official twitter account said

The appointment follows pressure by some members who had called for a change in leadership citing the organisations constitution

According to the GSD constitution the outgoing CEO Abdi Barud had overstayed his tenur

Shirwa's appointment has however not gone done well with some members who are questioning the procedure

The organization established three years ago in Istanbul Turkey aims to connect the Somali diaspora to Somalia including investment and cultural issues

"Was she handpicked for that post or was elected by communities of Somali diaspora . What procedures do you have in place to elect your leaders" Ilyas Kassim asked on twitter

"I demand satisfaction and how this process is right according to the GSD constitution? Abdi Adow an active member of the organization based in Sweden asked on Twitter

GSD was established in 2014 in Istanbul Turkey to advocate , promote and connect the Somali diaspora