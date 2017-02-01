Somalia: NUSOJ Launches Annual Report On Press Freedom

21 January 2017

The National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) today released its Annual Report on the state of press freedom. The report is the result of extensive and systematic monitoring and documentation of incidents of attacks on journalists and media organizations in Somalia.

The report, entitled "Somali Journalists: Under Arbitrary Arrests, Harassment Intimidation and Threats", records that 3 journalists were murdered, 19 media professionals wounded, over 50 journalists arbitrarily arrested, 6 media houses attacked, and at least 1 newspaper faced criminal defamations. The NUSOJ consistently and intrepidly outwitted and uncovered suppression of press freedom and journalists' rights throughout the year.

Those violations against journalists took place in the capital Mogadishu and other parts of the country including Jubaland, Hirshabeelle, Galmudug and Puntland.

The yearly report highlights cases of killings, arrests, injuries, expulsion, death threats, imprisonment, storming of media houses which NUSOJ was systematically documenting since NUSOJ new leadership were elected on May 2016.

"It was a huge problem for all of us the continuing violence against journalists in 2016 and we want see tangible improvements over the situation for journalists in the new year 2017" Mohamed Moalimuu, NUSOJ Secretary General.

"Mogadishu continues to record the highest levels of attacks against journalists and news media organizations in Somalia. Two of three journalists murdered this year were slain in capital city of Mogadishu, which also saw the most serious violations of press freedom.

The report launch today is marked the celebration of Somalia Media Day which is commemorated in Somalia.

