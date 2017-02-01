30 January 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Nine Prominent Figures Appointed to the Election Integrity Commission

By Hassan Stiila

Speaker of the Somali Parliament Mohamed Jawari on Monday appointed nine prominent somali personalities to oversee the integrity of the February 8 presidential elections

The personalities include: In a memo Monday, former presidential candidate Fadumo Dayib, academician Professor Abdi Samatar, Fadumo Jibril and leading Somali civil society figure Abdullahi Mohamed Shirwaa.

Also serving in the committee will be Prof. Mahad Mohamed Hassan, Adan Hassan Abdi Roble Ahmed Dahir and Shamsa Ibrahim Boolis.

With the concluded parliamentary election marred with reported cases of corruption this committee according to Speaker Jawaari will ensure that the polls are free and fair.

The team is to report any election malpractice to the Parliamentary Election Committee which ot will work with closely.

