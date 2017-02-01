30 January 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Why Somalia Presidential Election Is a Litmus Test for Neighbouring Ethiopia

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By Webmaster

The February 8 Presidential election in Somalia is expected to be a major test for neighbouring Ethiopia which is openly backing incumbent Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, analysts say.

Addis has closely been following the campaigns in its neighbor and has actively been involved in pushing for Mohamud return to Villa Somalia

This despite Ethiopia being a frontline state with multiple regional agreements prohibiting active interference in the politics of Somalia

Analyst say a Mohamud lose will be a big blow to Ethiopia´s interest in Somalia

In the last one month alone Mohamud is said to have travelled to Ethiopia five times the last one being a mediation with the then presidential candidate Sharif Hassan Adan

A pro Ethiopian government think tank last week released a report that clearly made known Addis interest in the coming election. It called for a Hawiye Presidency as the best recommendation to restore security in the country that has been marred by conflict for more than two decades

Ethiopia´s stand has had it rubbing shoulders the wrong way by some in the international community who have shown similar interest for

Radio Dalsan has learnt that a recent tell-conference between the Emir of UAE Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Ethiopian Prime Minister HaileMariam Desalegn was marked by an argument by the two over the open backing of Mohamud by Addis. The gulf state is said to be backing Prime Minister Omar Abdirashid Sharmake

Analyst foresee a more open hands on political interference by Ethiopia if Mohamud retains the presidency

Somalia Ethiopia relations have had an up and down relation since the 1977 Zone 5 war . Ethiopia has the highest number of foreign troops in Somalia and its military presence has been in the neighbouring country since 2006 when it came to back the then Transitional Federal Government fight Islamic Courts Union

Somalia

Fadumo Dayib Sacked From Election Integrity Body Blames HSM for the Move

Former Presidential candidate Fadumo Diyab has been sacked from the recently formed Election Integrity Commission set to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.