Somalia: 30 Dead in Bay After Drinking Contaminated Water

At least 30 people have been confirmed dead after consuming contaminated water in Masuubiyow village some 15km from Baidoa. The deaths have occurred in the last 2 days, health ministry confirmed to Radio Dalsan in Baidoa.

25 others have been admitted at a Baidoa hospital. The villagers had drank water from a water pan the only source in the area.

