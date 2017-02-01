1 February 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: HM the King Extends Condolences to Family of Moroccan National Killed in Quebec Terror Attack and Wishes Swift Recovery to the Three Moroccans Injured

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolence and compassion to the family of Moroccan national Azzeddine Soufiane, who died in the terrorist attack perpetrated on Sunday evening at Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre, and messages to the Moroccans injured in this despicable attack, the Royal Office said in a statement.

In the message sent to the family of Azzedine Soufiane, HM the King offered his heartfelt condolences and sincere compassion, imploring the Almighty to have the victim in his mercy and grant his family patience and solace, the source added.

The Sovereign also sent messages to the three Moroccan nationals wounded in this odious criminal act, Said El Omari, Said Anjour and Mohamed Khobar, in which HM the King wishes them swift recovery.

