31 January 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Gives Directive for Speeding Up Completion of National Policy On Immigration

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman has given directive for speeding up completion of national policy on immigration which has become one of issues of international concern.

This came , Tuesday while the Vice-President was chairing in the Republican Palace meeting of Chathe Higher Council for Immigration Foreign Presence.

Chairman of Foreign Presence Control Mechanism at the Council, Gen. (Police), Awad Al-Neil Dhahiya, said in press statements that the meeting discussed proposal on formation of a mechanism to follow-up decisions made by the Council.

He added the meeting reviewed procedures of the foreign presence control and organization and directives relevant to conducting studies about situations of Sudanese nationals in countries plagued by disputes.

