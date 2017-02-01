Somalia: Fadumo Dayib Sacked From Election Integrity Body Blames HSM for the Move

Former Presidential candidate Fadumo Diyab has been sacked from the recently formed Election Integrity Commission set to oversee the February 8 polls.

"I've been just informed that I am no longer part of this commission. And I think we all know why. They couldn't silence me, couldn't buy me" Dayib immediately tweeted on Wednesday.

She had been appointed two days ago together with eight other emminent personalities to oversee the elections.

In an apparent reference to the incumbent Hassan Sheikh Mohamud she claims her presence in the commission was a threat to a certain candidate.

"It seems a candidate intent on coming back has insisted that I be taken off the list. Clear abuse of power! What is that candidate fearing" she tweeted.

"I wasn't going to rubber stamp a corrupt process. Pulling my name out is a clear admission of ongoing rigging. It confirms my assertions" Dayib said.

"None of the other 23 candidates had an issue with my appointment to the commission. Most reached out to congratulate instead of fearing" said the former presidential candidate

Dayib had dropped out of the February 8 race pointing finger at alleged rampant election corruption