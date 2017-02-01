1 February 2017

Sudan: Woman, Child Injured in South Darfur Camp Blaze

El Salam Camp — An elderly woman and a two-year-old child were injured, and more than 30 homes destroyed, when fire broke out in El Salam camp in Nyala, capital of South Darfur on Monday. Food and agricultural crops were also lost in the blaze in the camp for displaced people, according to camp coordinator Sheikh Mahjoub Tabeldiya.

The sheikh told Radio Dabanga that the fire broke out at Centre 5 west. Hawa Ismail Adam (2) and Hawa Adam (60) suffered burns, and were taken to Nyala hospital.

Tabeldiya explained that the fire has left dozens of displaced families in the open without shelter, food or cover, and appealed to the authorities and humanitarian organisations to provide of aid to the affected families.

