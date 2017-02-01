1 February 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Goods, Cash Netted in North Darfur Highway Robbery

Kutum — Traders and passengers in a commercial vehicle were intercepted and robbed of cash, goods, and mobile phones three kilometres north of Kutum in North Darfur on Monday evening.

Witnesses and passengers told Radio Dabanga that a group of three gunmen wearing military uniforms and riding two motorcycles intercepted the Land Cruiser owned by Abakar Ahmed Osman at Mulagat. The vehicle was travelling from Anka to Kutum.

One of the passengers said the gunmen took the vehicle away from the main road and then seized SDG 9,000 ($1,400) from the passengers, along with goods and phones.

He said they then released the passengers and took-off with the vehicle.

