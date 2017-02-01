1 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al Shabaab Attacks Army Convoy Near Baidoa City

Al shabaab fighters ambushed a military convoy ferrying Southwest state troops near Baidoa city, the regional capital of Baay province in Southern Somalia on Wednesday.

The military convoy was attacked by Al shabaab militants as it left Baidoa and heading to Burhakabo town in the same region, according to a senior Southwest state police officer.

Confirming the incident, Col. Ibrahim Hussein Mohamed, Burhakabo district police boss, told Radio Shabelle over the phone that a number of soldiers were killed in the convoy attack.

Other reports indicate that at least two soldiers, including an officer lost their lives in the attack that was followed by heavy exchange of gunfire between the troops and Al shabaab.

