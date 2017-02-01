Liberia: Man, 57, Reportedly Rapes 15-Yr-Old Deaf and Dump Grandchild

Harper, Maryland County — A-57-year old man has been arrested and sent to court for allegedly raping his 15-year-old deaf and dump granddaughter in the Easy Town # 2 community in Harper City, Maryland County.

According to Police charge sheet, Joseph Quarbo Brown, chairman of Easy Town #2 community allegedly carried out the act when his other 11-year-old granddaughter left her deaf and dump sister home, and went to visit her aunty in the Airfield community.

According to Police charge sheet, it was the 11-year-old sister of the rape survivor who walked to the Police depot to report the alleged rape.

She told Police investigators that upon her return, she could not find her deaf and dump sister in the house and immediately launched a search for her in their neighbors' houses but still could not find her.

"I came back to the house and called my sister but no answer.

Then I heard a straining voice in our grandfather room so I decided to know who was in his room. I knocked at the door no one answered so I managed to climb up the ceiling and there I saw our grandfather over my big sister, they both were naked.

Since he was in the constant habit of sexually harassing my sister, and all she can do is to cry for some days and later forget about it. I'm tired with his ugly behavior and this is why I decide to tell the Police," the 11-year-old told the Police.

The victim whose mother died a year ago told FrontPageAfrica in Maryland County through interpreter that she was taken to her grandfather by her biological father who left Maryland for Nimba in search of job.

Meanwhile, medical report has proven that the 16-year-old survivor was tampered with and sperm was found in her genital, but the accused denied committing such act.

Suspect Brown has been charged for statutory rape and sent to the Harper Magisterial Court. He is currently behind bars at the Harper Central Prison awaiting court trial.

This brings to three the number of statutory rape in the Easy Town community in Harper in less than five months.

Recently Frank Allison was allegedly charged for statutory rape against a 12-year-old girl and a Commissioner of Pleebo District living in Harper identified as Jerome K. Neufville, and a man only identified as Pascal of Bishop Hill Community are also on the run for allegedly raping teen age girls in Harper.

Easy town community is currently holding the regional Sexual and Gender Based Unit of the regional Justice and Security Hub 2.

Also speaking in an interview with FrontPage Africa, the Secretary General of Maryland Civil Society Organizations Joe Muhlenburg said his entity will do all it can to make sure that the alleged perpetrators of rape were caught and those behind bars are also tried to enable the due course of the law take its place.

For his part, the Deputy County Commander of the Liberia National Police Maryland Detachment Chief Superintendent Sampson Wah called on the citizens of Maryland County to inform the Police if they see the alleged perpetrators in any part of the county, and the country at large.

Chief Superintendent Sampson Wah said, if citizens were sincere and provide the right information to Police, to bring the alleged perpetrators to book and have their day in court it will serve as a deterrent and also minimize the occurrence of rape in the county.

He, however, disclosed that LNP will shortly take its public awareness on Sexual and Gender Based Violence in all schools across Maryland with an extension to the communities.