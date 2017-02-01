Liberia: National Commission On Human Rights Craves Violence Free Elections

Monrovia — The Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR) has called on political parties and aspirants to eschew the use of inflammatory rhetoric and hate speech.

"The Commission recognizes that the quest for political competition can best be achieved through vigorous campaigns; however, the Commission urges all to refrain from using any inflammatory language or engage in hate speech," said Rev. Bartholomew Colley, Vice Chairperson of the INCHR.

Speaking at a news conference in Monrovia, Rev. Colley said hate speech and inflammatory language violate the population's right to "freedom from fear", which is a fundamental human right.

He said with the launch of the voters' registration by the National Elections Commission (NEC), the INCHR recognizes the crucial role of the elections in promoting human rights among others.

"As we approach Voters Registration on February 1, 2017, the INCHR recognizes the critical role of the elections in promoting human rights, sustaining peace and enhancing democratic stability in Liberia," he said.

The October 2017 elections represent the first since 1944 when one democratically elected administration will hand over power to another democratically elected administration.

Against this backdrop, the INCHR says it would like to inform Liberians and the international community that it will be actively engaged with the electoral processes to ensure that the process remains peaceful, participatory and nondiscriminatory.

"The INCHR is however encouraging inclusive participation with keen emphasis on the participation of women, youths as well as persons who are physically challenged."

The INCHR boss called on political parties to not only seek votes from women and youths, but must include people from diverse backgrounds on their various tickets.

Reverend Colley also encouraged the recruitment of physically challenged persons to serve as poll workers and other activities in the electoral process.

"The INCHR calls upon the Government to ensure that public resources such as halls and media (electronic and print) are afforded to all without discrimination or unnecessary restrictions.

"The Commission would also like to admonish everyone to use public resources responsibly, zero tolerance for vandalism or abuse of any public asset," he said.

Access to Polling Centers

"Polling and voting centers need to be accessible to people from all walks of life"

"We call on the NEC to do all it can to make accessible polling places and voting centers for our blind, cripple, and elderly amongst others, everyone has the right to have accessible voting places," he noted.

Addressing the issues of the media, Rev. Colley said as the press remains the cornerstone of a democratic society which is sustained by information and education.

The Commission highly encourages the media to treat all contestants with impartiality consistent with its professional code of ethics.

"We call upon the media to expose any agenda bent on spreading falsehood during and after the election processes."

Giving the crucial role that an enabling security environment plays in promoting free and transparent elections, the INCHR admonished all stakeholders including the Government, political parties and independent candidates to uphold a peaceful environment that fosters peaceful elections.

"The Commission calls on the Government security units to protect the NEC personnel and facilities at all times; guarantee the safety of all contestants as well as their offices and other assets," he said.

Peaceful Resolution of Disputes:

The INHCR vice chair said while it is likely the elections might provoke charged situations, it is incumbent upon everyone to be cognizant of the role of honest dialogue and the rule of law.

"The rule of law remains the panacea for the amicable resolution of dispute and call upon all actors to invest heavily in dialogue and abstain from recourse to confrontation, at a minimum.

The Commission encourages all to judiciously follow NEC's established guidelines on addressing grievances in case a grievance is occasioned."

He said a thorough understanding of the electoral processes remains cardinal to the holding of free and transparent elections the world over.

"The Commission urges the NEC and other stakeholders to design education programs that reflect the needs of Liberia's diverse population in terms of education and language requirements," he stressed.