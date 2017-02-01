Liberian Government Releases 153 Children From Prisons

Monrovia — A Child Advocacy group, Defense for Children International, along with partners have launched a 100,000 Euros project focused on the protection of children's rights in Liberia.

The project, according to its implementing agents, will create the platform that will compel government to respond promptly to issues relating to violence against children.

The government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Justice, has already disclosed the released of 153 kids from prison in the country, but child right groups in Liberia said it will be important for these children to grow up and obtain their full potentials.

Alben Greaves, Head of Child Justice Section at the MoJ said these children have gone in conflict with the law.

"The release of these children was as a result of efforts being implemented by government in adherence to the children's law as recommended by the rights of the child program committee that once visited Liberia," said Atty. Alben Greaves.

Atty. Greaves explained that Liberia has only a single juvenile court, which provides provisional jurisdiction for magisterial court that is however helping to address children issues in the country.

Greaves noted that despite these legal mechanisms for the protection of children's rights in the country, there still exist some challenges in working together to complement the efforts of government.

"At the Ministry of Justice we have anti-trafficking measures put in place that focuses on the release of children from prison," Greaves said.

He lauded efforts of the 2015 International Children Peace Prize winner, Abraham Keita, whose project is being used by the child advocacy groups to eliminate violence against children done through personal engagement.

This, he said is in total support of government efforts in reducing violence against children.

"For the Ministry of Justice, we are proud of this process and officially launch it."

"We know that there are lots of efforts being implemented by this government which include the children's law," Greaves said.

He said, while it is true that violence is being perpetrated, the Ministry of Justice is also concentrated on the prevention of these crimes committed by children.

He indicated that government through the Ministry of Justice is currently working on issues to take children off the street and ensuring adequate parental watch.

Greaves believes a community approach is necessary for a fight against child violence and abuse.

For his part, Defense for Children International Executive Director, Atty. Foday Kawah noted that children can grow and obtained their full potentials if network is created in hard-to-reach places, focusing on protecting their rights.

Speaking Tuesday at the launch of the program under the theme, Violence against Children in Liberia, Kawah said justice for children is achievable when there are more interactions with them in a more friendly justice system.

He further emphasized the need for children to be given due diligence in justice related matters, citing that arrest and detention should be a last result in addressing situation of child abuse and violence.

Kawah frowned at delay in cases involving violence against children which he said, Abraham Keita has strongly stood against.

"Based upon that, Kids Rights International gives a fund of 100,000 Euros to be managed by four organizations in implementing his project and these organizations are ANPPCAN-Liberia, Defence for Children International, Search-Liberia and YOCEL base on the plan of Abraham Keita and he will be the face of this project," said Kawah.

He, at the same time, stressed that the best interest of children needs to be prioritized in achieving their goals.

Kawah also lauded Keita for his advocacy role played in defending children's rights, encouraging the child activist to continue his innovation.