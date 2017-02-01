Morocco: African Union Must Stand With the Oppressed, Not Morocco

analysis

Morocco's return to the African Union fold is an insult to the people of Western Sahara.

King Mohammed VI of Morocco wrote a lengthy letter to the 27th Africa Union (AU) Summit in Rwanda in July 2016, indicating their intention to return to the AU. Morocco had initially walked away from the AU, which at the time was called the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), in 1984 as part of a protest against the AU's recognition of Western Sahara as the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.

Even when Morocco had walked away it continued to have a special status within the AU and enjoyed services available to AU members, such as the African Development Bank. This is a country which was rejected by the European Union, a country which once refused to host the African Cup of Nations due to the fears of Ebola-shunning fellow Africans. They have never seen themselves as part of the glorious African continent.

Nothing has changed to date. What then informs Morocco's stunts and the voting patterns which transpired at the recent 28th AU summit in Ethiopia?

This time around the summit had five candidates with countries like Botswana, Kenya, Chad, Equatorial Guinea and Senegal having...