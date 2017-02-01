South Africa: Gerrie Nel - a View From the Media Gallery

analysis

Over the past decade, MANDY WIENER has watched from the gallery in various courtrooms around Gauteng as Gerrie Nel prosecuted and secured convictions in some of the country's most notorious criminal cases. She reflects on his career.

The image was minimised on the police officer's laptop. With a slight nod of his head, Gerrie Nel gave the instruction to the cop for him to click his mouse and project the picture onto the big screens in the courtroom. It was all carefully choreographed.

"We've seen the effect that ammunition has on watermelon, it exploded ... the same happened to Reeva's head, it exploded, have a look," said the prosecutor, as a bloodied photo of Reeva Steenkamp's head flashed onto the screens in court. Oscar Pistorius reeled in disgust. The collective intake of air was audible.

"I know you don't want to because you don't want to take responsibility but it's time that you look at it. Take responsibility for what you've done," Nel tore into Pistorius.

This is arguably the defining moment of Gerrie Nel's 36-year career as a state prosecutor. Or at least, it is the one he will be most widely remembered for. It was brutal, calculated and...