31 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Msimanga Sticks to His Guns Over City Manager Appointment

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga defended his appointment of new city manager Moeketsi Mosola, following opposition from African National Congress council members on Tuesday.

He said the council had followed a comprehensive and stringent nomination process. Candidates were subjected to psychometric tests and exhaustive interviews by a multi-party panel, including an external panellist not affiliated to any party. The law had been observed and due process followed, he said.

Msimanga announced Masola's appointment on Friday. The appointment would be sent to the Gauteng local government MEC for concurrence.

ANC Tshwane spokesperson and council member Lesego Makhubela said Mosola did not have a municipal finance management programme certificate, a prerequisite when applying for the position of city manager.

"If you don't have it, the law stipulates that you must get a waiver from the minister of finance in writing and seek permission from the minister of finance, and that has not been done," Makhubela told News24.

Sufficient experience

Msimanga's spokesperson Sam Mgobozi confirmed to News24 that Mosola did not have the certificate.

He said the city had applied for the waiver, since few individuals outside the local government sphere had the qualification.

Makhubela claimed Mosola never applied for the post. Mgobozi said Mosola applied and was listed as a candidate.

Makhubela said of the shortlisted group, which did not include Mosola, all candidates had sufficient experience in the city manager's office. All five had the required certificate.

Mgobozi said the original five candidates did not all have the required qualification. After shortlisting the candidates, the panel decided it needed to consider "a broader spectrum" of individuals that had applied.

Makhubela said Msimanga should have re-advertised the post if he was not happy with the shortlisted candidates, in accordance with the Municipal Systems Act.

"You don't circumvent the process and then go again and head hunt."

Again, Mgobozi said legislation did not prescribe re-advertisement or repetition of the process.

Makhubela said the ANC did not have a problem with Mosola, a former CEO of Tourism SA who holds a Master's degree in economics. It was merely doing its job by holding the administration accountable and ensuring that people were appointed in accordance with the law.

Msimanga's office told News24 that what made Mosola stand out from the rest of the candidates was his "fresh, new and dynamic thinking".

This did not mean the other candidates were unqualified, but rather that the mayor exercised his discretion to go with an outsider, and not someone already party of the establishment.

"It's simply a new administration wanting new and fresh approaches to existing challenges," Mgobozi said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Health Boss Quits Following Report On Mentally Ill Patient Deaths

The ANC and DA have welcomed Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu's resignation, following a report into the deaths of… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.