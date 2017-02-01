South Africa: KZN Public Hearings On Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill Move to Umkhanyakude District Tomorrow

document

Parliament, Tuesday 31 January 2017 - The people of UMkhanyakude district municipality in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province will tomorrow, Wednesday 1 February 2017, have an opportunity to input on the draft legislation that deals with Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership issues during the public hearings facilitated by the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

The public hearings will be held in Pumlani Hall in Hluhluwe, from 10am.

Committee Chairperson, Mr Richard Mdakane, says although the Bill largely deals with statutory recognition of the Khoi and San leadership and their communities, it is also important to hear the views of other traditional leaders and communities, in particular that the Bill also seeks to repeal all the legislations that govern traditional leadership and merge them into one legislation. Mr Mdakane said this today in Vryheid where the Committee started its KZN round of hearings.

On Thursday, 2 February the Committee will be engaging residents of uMgungundlovu district municipality at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall. Lastly on Friday, 3 February the Committee will be consulting the people of Harry Gwala district municipality at the Kokstad City Hall. All hearings start at 10am.