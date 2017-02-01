South Africa: Security Guard Robbed While Collecting Cash At Filling Station

The hunt is on for suspects who robbed a G4S van while a guard was collecting money at a Total garage in Tasbet Park, Emalahleni, Mpumalanga police said.

CCTV footage shows suspects disarming a G4S security guard and taking an undisclosed amount of money.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said while the guard was in the station's office collecting money, two males entered the garage shop and pretended to be customers.

While walking back to the G4S truck, the two men followed the guard, pointed their firearms at him and took the money, along with the guard's gun.

Hlathi said the suspects sped off in a white Mazda BT50, which was parked nearby.

Police have released a set of photographs and video footage of the incident and have asked residents who may have information about the suspects to come forward.

Members of the public have been requested to contact Brigadier Obed Ngwenya on 082 565 6417 if they can provide information that can assist in the successful prosecution of the suspects.

Source: News24