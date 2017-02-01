1 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Umlazi Rubbish Removal Interrupted - Ethekwini Municipality

Waste removal services in Umlazi, south of Durban, have been interrupted, the eThekwini municipality has said.

It was looking for alternative methods to provide refuse removal services to one of South Africa's largest townships, according to a statement issued on Tuesday evening.

The cause of the interruption was not immediately clear.

Residents were urged to dispose of their waste in skips, which would be placed around the area.

Residents could call the Durban solid waste helpline on 031-311 8804 with queries.

South Africa

