1 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Democracy Failure - Can Civil Society Trump the System to Save South Africa?

United States President Donald Trump, the biggest menace to humanity, has agitated a global awakening. Trump cannot be adequately challenged within the ambit of the US political system so the fightback is coming from ordinary people through mass protests and defiance campaigns. In South Africa, civil society organisations are also trying to colour outside the lines. Besides wanting to boot out President Jacob Zuma, Save South Africa says it wants to "delve into the imperfections" of how leaders are elected. And Afriforum has hired a big gun to pursue prosecutions outside the state. The political system as we know it is under attack - and maybe it should be. By RANJENI MUNUSAMY.

Remember the United Front? Not many people do. It was the civil society coalition initiated by metalworkers union Numsa as a mobilising front against government and the ruling alliance. It was to be the next big thing in South Africa - until it wasn't. The United Front held a few protest marches that not many people bothered to attend and even tried to mutate into a political party in the Eastern Cape. It did not have much luck in last year's local government elections.

Save South Africa has...

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

