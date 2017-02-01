South Africa: Rollover Funding and MIG Spending in Sport Under Scrutiny in North West

document

Members of the Portfolio Committee on Sport and Recreation have voiced their unhappiness with the spending of the Municipal Infrastructure Grant (MIG) and the phenomenon of rollover funding, as reported by the North West Department of Education and Sport Development.

The Committee is on a week-long oversight visit into the province and is expected to visit a number of community-based infrastructural projects that are meant to benefit poor local communities.

The Chairperson of the Committee, Ms Beauty Dlulane, said the spending of MIG funding has been problematic. "You should tell us how the MIG is used and highlight the challenges, so that we can take them up if necessary. If you are not spending accordingly we will not approve. We want to see a radical transformation of sport such that it would benefit (children from) rural areas," she said.

Committee Member Ms Dudu Manana commented that it was concerning that the officials at the department did not seem to give much attention to sports, and that MIG sometimes gets diverted to other service delivery projects.

Committee Member Mr Strike Ralegoma said there was a need to focus on sport infrastructure, so that access is improved. "Poor learners should go to nearby schools for sporting opportunities and not to the schools in towns. Children from disadvantaged communities should be exposed to all codes," Mr Ralegoma said.

Committee Member Mr Lulama Ntshayisa wanted to know if the department was satisfied that the grant funding was spent where it was intended. "If these facilities are made to benefit people from rural areas, are they benefiting and how do they benefit? But also, are infrastructure projects built in such a way that they are user-friendly to persons living with disabilities?" he asked.

Members also asked questions about sport hubs in the province, the sport-focus schools programme, mass participation in sport, hosting the sports portfolio within education, and why the emphasis appeared to be on school sport at the expense of community sport.

Provincial officials said projects are not always implemented according to the annual performance plan, as changes occur over the period of a year. They also said that rollovers were a good way to manage situations where changes have occurred. They said that not a cent had ever been lost as a result of rollovers.

Ms Dlulane disagreed and said rollover funding is not ideal for service delivery, although permitted in legislation.

Committee Member Mr Pebane Moteka said the department should not think of saving, as government was not in the business of making money. "You need not look good on how much you have saved. You should look good on how much was spent on poor children. We need to think about punishing officials who are failing to implement programmes. When government saves money, people on the ground suffer," he said.

Members also voiced unhappiness with small inaccuracies in the presentations and the provincial department undertook to correct them before Members concluded the visit.

Various stakeholders attending the briefing indicated that previous challenges had improved in the past two years.