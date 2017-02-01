1 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Last Sevens Hurrah for Senatla, Smith

This weekend's Sydney Sevens event will be the last appearance in the current World Rugby Sevens Series for Blitzbok stalwarts Seabelo Senatla and Kwagga Smith.

The duo will join their respective Super Rugby franchises when the Springbok Sevens team returns to South Africa on Monday.

Senatla (Stormers) and Smith (Lions) will focus on the 15-man code and will in future only play in selected tournaments for the Blitzboks.

Blitzboks captain Philip Snyman sees the positives in this, though: "They are great players and great guys and will be missed for now. At least we have one more tournament to play with them, so we will try and make it special for all of us," the SA skipper said from Sydney on Wednesday.

In pool stage action this weekend, South Africa will face Japan (02:20 SA time), Kenya (06:15 SA time) and England (11:13 SA time) on Saturday.

