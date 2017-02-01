South Africa: Speed Required in Title Deeds Restoration Programme

document

The Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements has instructed the Department of Human Settlements to speed up work to eradicate backlogs in issuing title deeds to beneficiaries of housing programmes.

"A coherent, inter-governmental response is necessary if we are to return dignity to the people. It is for this reason that the Committee has called for the redoubling of efforts to ensure that people receive their title deeds and their dignity," said Ms Nocawe Mafu, the Chairperson of the Committee.

In order to achieve this, the Committee urges the department to expedite the opening of township registers, which have been highlighted as one of the leading factors contributing to the backlog. At the centre of these efforts must be a commitment by all levels of government to work together to achieve common objectives.

"It is thus concerning that some local municipalities in the Free State are reportedly not regularly attending title deeds restoration programme steering committee meetings. The Committee notes efforts taken by the Provincial Department of Cooperative Governance, Traditional Affairs and Human Settlements to remedy this matter and urges the Premier to intervene," Ms Mafu emphasised.

Furthermore, the Committee highlighted concerns regarding the functionality of the Deeds Registries Act 47 of 1937 within the current dispensation. The Committee has committed to engage the Portfolio Committee on Rural Development and Land Reform as well as the department to find ways of ensuring that the Act supports the transformative objectives of the democratic South Africa.

The Committee commended efforts by the department to roll out housing interventions within the province. Despite this, the Committee has suggested that there is room for improvement, especially in relation to meeting set targets and spending allocated funds.

The Committee will tomorrow continue with its oversight programme by engaging the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality in its efforts to roll out social housing programmes within the metro. The Committee will also assess the spending of the Urban Settlements Development Grant within the metro.