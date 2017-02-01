South Africa: Poachers Behead, Mutilate White Lion

A white lion was killed and two other lions survived poisoning after poachers targeted a game farm in Alldays, north-west of Polokwane, local police said.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the lion was found dead at the Ingogo Safari lodge on Tuesday.

It is believed that the suspects threw poisoned chicken meat into the cage housing the three lions, and all of them ate it.

"The other two lions were incapacitated by the poison but the white one unfortunately died."

Mojapelo said the suspects then cut off the predator's paws and head.

"The suspects appear to have been disturbed as they also attempted to remove the skin but failed," said Mojapelo.

"A veterinarian was called to the scene to treat the surviving sickly animals. They could not walk and the one was even vomiting."

At least six lions have been killed in the province since January this year.

The suspects are still at large and police investigations into the matter are continuing.

Police have asked members of the public who might have information on the suspects, to go to their nearest police station to report their whereabouts.

Source: News24