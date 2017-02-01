South Africa: Three Somalians Arrested and a Suspect Fatally Wounded

press release

On Tuesday, 31 January 2017, three Somalians suspects were arrested in connection with a business robbery and murder of an Ethiopian man at Salvokop on Monday 30 January 2017.

It is alleged that the three armed suspects entered Woza Woza Tuck Shop. They forcefully took one of the employees to point out where the owner was. The deceased was sleeping at the back room of the tuck shop. On arrival the suspects shot the deceased and fled the scene in a white vehicle. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken. After receiving a tip off, the police managed to arrest the suspects.

The suspects will appear in Pretoria Magistrate Court soon in charges of murder and business robbery.

On another unrelated scene, one suspect was fatally wounded during an attempted business robbery. At approximately 16:30 on Tuesday 31 January. A Pakistani and an African men returning from the bank after depositing money. As they entered their business at corner of Van Der Hoff and Benade str in Hercules, a white Toyota stopped in front of the gate of the neighbouring business. There were four African males in the car. They got out and the driver remained in the vehicle.

The Pakistani dropped the African who drove with him at the gate and he drove up in the business driveway.

The three African men forced their way in the gate and one approached the Pakistani just as he stopped. He pointed him with a firearm and a shootout ensued between them.

The one robber was shot and killed on the scene. The other two got back in their car and drove off. An eye witness indicated that one of the suspects who got in the car was hiding his arm, and it is suspected that he is wounded.

A 9mm pistol with no number or factory name on it was found halve under the body of the deceased robber who was also wearing surgical gloves. A cellphone was found in the pocket of the robber. A case of Armed Robbery and Inquest has been opened for investigations.

Major General Mthombeni, Tshwane West Cluster SAPS Commander commended police for their outstanding work and swift response to a tip off that led to the arrest of three suspects