Morocco Wrong-Foots Its African Critics

analysis

The continued denial of "self determination" for the Sahrawis is a central argument of the 15 member states who voted against Morocco's readmission to the African Union. By TERENCE MCNAMEE, GREG MILLS AND J PETER PHAM.

If Morocco eventually gets its way, "defeat into victory" - a phrase popularised by famed Word War ll Field Marshall William Slim - might prove an apt description of its new approach towards the African Union (AU). By joining the AU without the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) exiting the organisation, Rabat appears to have accepted defeat in one key political battle.

But victory in the war is now within reach.

Following a vote this week by 39 (out of 54) African states in favour of its readmission to the AU after a 33-year absence, King Mohammed VI, addressed the 28th African Union Summit. He gushed that Morocco, a founding member of the AU's predecessor, the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), was coming "back home, after having been away for too long". The North African country left the OAU in 1984 after SADR was controversially invited in despite fierce opposition from Morocco and nearly 20 other members. SADR claims sovereignty over the Western Sahara...