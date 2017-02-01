1 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Morocco Wrong-Foots Its African Critics

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

The continued denial of "self determination" for the Sahrawis is a central argument of the 15 member states who voted against Morocco's readmission to the African Union. By TERENCE MCNAMEE, GREG MILLS AND J PETER PHAM.

If Morocco eventually gets its way, "defeat into victory" - a phrase popularised by famed Word War ll Field Marshall William Slim - might prove an apt description of its new approach towards the African Union (AU). By joining the AU without the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) exiting the organisation, Rabat appears to have accepted defeat in one key political battle.

But victory in the war is now within reach.

Following a vote this week by 39 (out of 54) African states in favour of its readmission to the AU after a 33-year absence, King Mohammed VI, addressed the 28th African Union Summit. He gushed that Morocco, a founding member of the AU's predecessor, the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), was coming "back home, after having been away for too long". The North African country left the OAU in 1984 after SADR was controversially invited in despite fierce opposition from Morocco and nearly 20 other members. SADR claims sovereignty over the Western Sahara...

Morocco

King Extends Condolences to Family of Moroccan National Killed in Quebec Terror Attack

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolence and compassion to the family of Moroccan national Azzeddine Soufiane,… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.