South Africa: Committee Expresses Sympathy for Arson Attack On MEC's Home

The Portfolio Committee on Sport and Recreation has expressed sympathy for the North West Member of the Executive Committee (MEC) for Education and Sport Development, Mr Jonas Sello Lehari, whose family home in Moeka Village, north of Pretoria, was burnt by community members earlier in the week.

The MEC sent an apology, as he could not join the Committee on its week-long oversight in the province.

The Chairperson of the Committee, Ms Beauty Dlulane, said the Committee accepted the MEC's apology and noted that the Committee would miss the opportunity to hear him account to the Committee for the funds that Parliament appropriates and subsequently channelled to the province.

The Committee is happy that no injuries linked to the arson have been reported and is saddened by the loss the MEC's family incurred as a result. "The unfortunate arson incident should not have happened. If people are aggrieved about something they should confine their actions within the limits of the law," Ms Dlulane said.

"It is a coincidence that this arson happened during the week when the Committee is conducting oversight in the province, and thus the Committee could not interact with the MEC on programmes undertaken," she said.

During its week-long oversight, the Committee will visit sporting facilities funded by the Municipal Infrastructure Grant. "When we come to provinces on oversight, we want the most senior officials to account to us for how provinces and municipalities spend the money they are allocated by government," she said.